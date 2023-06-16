The City of Klamath Falls is facing a lawsuit worth $5.5 million for alleged breach of contract, fraud, tortious interference with a business and three other counts.

Cauble & Whittington LLP, representing Dan Martin Construction LLC, filed the lawsuit Tuesday, May 2 in the Circuit Court of the state of Oregon for the County of Klamath due to the City of Klamath Falls’ failure to sign a contract for phase 2 of a construction project for a new subdivision currently called Hidden Valley (formerly known as Sierra Heights).