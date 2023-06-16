Hidden Valley is a new subdivision built by Dan Martin Construction, Inc. Phase 1 homes sit in the distance, but 29 more housing lots are stuck waiting on the City of Klamath Falls to sign the contract for phase 2.
Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News
The City of Klamath Falls is facing a lawsuit worth $5.5 million for alleged breach of contract, fraud, tortious interference with a business and three other counts.
Cauble & Whittington LLP, representing Dan Martin Construction LLC, filed the lawsuit Tuesday, May 2 in the Circuit Court of the state of Oregon for the County of Klamath due to the City of Klamath Falls’ failure to sign a contract for phase 2 of a construction project for a new subdivision currently called Hidden Valley (formerly known as Sierra Heights).