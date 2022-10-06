Slater Fire

The Slater Fire started near the Slater Butte Fire Lookout in Klamath National Forest on Sept. 8, 2020.

 Associated Press file photo

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has greenlit a $422 million grant to help survivors of the 2020 Labor Day fires recover and rebuild.

More than 4,300 homes were damaged or lost to the fires throughout Oregon in 2020. While it has taken two years to achieve, this federal funding is intended to ramp up the recovery process.

