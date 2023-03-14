The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Self-Sufficiency Programs, Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program is inviting community partners to apply for a portion of $4.1 million in grant funding that is available to provide services and housing supports to youth experiencing homelessness.
The deadline to apply is April 7 and the application can be found online.
Community-based organizations which provide, or desire to provide, services to youth experiencing homelessness are eligible to apply for the grant funding.
Organizations may express interest in supporting more than one of the following service areas that funding is available to support:
• Prevention Services including youth outreach and drop-in services
• Early and crisis intervention housing such as shelter and host home programming
• Medium-term housing such as transitional living and host home programming
• Other Services such as culturally-specific programming, mental health and substance use supports
The ODHS Youth Experiencing Homelessness Program is tasked with coordinating statewide planning for delivery of services to youth younger than 25 experiencing homelessness. It partners with impacted youth, community organizations and other state agencies to support and fund initiatives and programs within the youth homelessness system.