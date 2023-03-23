Oregon’s U.S. Senators, Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, announced Wednesday, March 22 that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will be awarding the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) $28,513,417 from the Wildlife Restoration fund for wildlife habitat restoration projects and research aimed to better manage wildlife species, and $9,229,182 from the Sport Fish Restoration (SFR) fund to support important fisheries, monitoring, and education programs throughout Oregon.

“As Chairman of the Interior Appropriations Subcommittee, which funds the important conservation efforts of the USFWS, I understand how integral it is to protect lands and waters so the vibrant ecosystems that support countless species and enhance our lives are there for future generations,” Merkley said. “I’m pleased these federal funds will be used to manage and protect Oregon’s wildlife areas around the state, and to help Oregonians access and enjoy the great outdoors through outstanding recreation opportunities such as fishing.”

