The Lomakatsi Restoration Project announced the completion and celebration of its first public health program which was designed to bring COVID-19 resources to underserved communities in Southern Oregon.

Throughout a two-year period that wrapped up in June, Lomakatsi’s pilot program received $500,000 in grant funding that was used to reach 3,000 people in Klamath, Jackson and Josephine counties with a specialized focus on reaching Indigenous and Spanish-speaking communities.

