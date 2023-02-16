A group of 23 state attorneys general have written to CVS and Walgreen, expressing their support for the sale of two abortion pills by mail.

The drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol, require a prescription but are considered safe for performing an abortion at home. The pharmacies’s decision will provide millions of people access to the critical — and at times lifesaving — reproductive care, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, said in a letter sent Thursday to the two pharmacy chains. She and the attorneys general of California and Washington spearheaded the effort, with attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont signing on.

