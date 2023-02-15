YCC at the Lava Beds

Youth Conservation Corps crew members enter a cave before a cleanup in 2015. Cave cleanup is one of the tasks participants will complete.

 Submitted photo

LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT — Young people between ages 15 and 18 can apply for summer jobs with the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) at Lava Beds National Monument.

YCC is a summer employment program for young men and women who “work and learn together by participating in conservation work on public lands.” Planned work projects include trail maintenance, exotic weed control, native plant care, landscape restoration and cave clean-up. Conservation education is incorporated into the YCC program, which is designed to “introduce participants to the natural and cultural history of the local area, highlight the mission of the National Park Service, and involve field trips to surrounding sites.”