LAVA BEDS NATIONAL MONUMENT — Young people between ages 15 and 18 can apply for summer jobs with the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) at Lava Beds National Monument.
YCC is a summer employment program for young men and women who “work and learn together by participating in conservation work on public lands.” Planned work projects include trail maintenance, exotic weed control, native plant care, landscape restoration and cave clean-up. Conservation education is incorporated into the YCC program, which is designed to “introduce participants to the natural and cultural history of the local area, highlight the mission of the National Park Service, and involve field trips to surrounding sites.”
The program is scheduled to begin Monday, June 19, and run for eight weeks to Friday, Aug. 11. Applications are due by April 1. Up to eight YCC crew members for the summer will be selected during a random drawing of applications April 15. Initial preference will be given to local applicants from the nearby communities of Tulelake, Newell and Tionesta areas of far northern California and Merrill and Malin in Oregon. Successful candidates will earn $16 an hour.
Program Coordinator David Hays said applicants must be in very good physical condition, noting, “This work can be fun, even adventurous, but it can also be strenuous and is performed in hot, rugged, dirty environments. If regular exercise is not already part of an applicant’s lifestyle, they are strongly discouraged from applying.”
Selected participants must bring their own lunches and be able to provide their own daily transportation to and from the park. No housing is available and carpooling is encouraged. The work schedule is 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, except on federal holidays. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and have an existing bank account at time of application.
Applications for the YCC program may be emailed to David_Hays@nps.gov or mailed to the Lava Beds YCC Program, Attn: David Hays, P.O. Box 1240, Tulelake, CA 96134, and must be received no later than April 1. Interested applicants may also call Hays at 530-667-8103.