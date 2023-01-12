Local teens are invited to loin a statewide conversation about the year’s best books for teens this weekend.
The downtown Klamath County Library will be hosting a watch party for the live online Mock Printz Awards from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
We’ll be connecting via livestream with similar groups of teens at schools and libraries all over the state, discussing and debating which of the eight nominees will win the Michael L. Printz Award for Excellence in Young Adult Literature from the American Library Association.
The nominees are:
• "Ain't Burned All the Bright" by Jason Reynolds and Jason Griffin
• "I Must Betray You" by Ruta Sepetys
• "Queer Ducks (and Other Animals): The Natural World of Animal Sexuality" by Eliot Schrefer
• "Squire" by Sara Alfageeh and Nadia Shammas
• "All My Rage" by Sabaa Tahir
• "The Honeys" by Ryan La Sala
• "High Spirits" by Camille Gomera-Tavarez
• "A Thousand Steps into Night" by Traci Chee
We encourage participants in the Mock Printz Awards to read as many of the books above as you can before the event. Email dlev@klamathlibrary.org if you need help tracking down a copy.
The Michael L. Printz Award annually honors the best book written for teens, based entirely on its literary merit, each year. In addition, the Printz Committee names up to four honor books, which also represent the best writing in young adult literature.
The award's namesake was a school librarian in Topeka, Kan., and a marketing consultant for Econo-Clad, as well as an active member of the Young Adult Library Services Association. He had a passion for books and reading. He also appreciated the authors who wrote books for young adults and demonstrated this by initiating an author-in-residence program at his high school. The award is sponsored by Booklist, a publication of the American Library Association.