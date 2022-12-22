The Food Box Project

Klamath Falls Northwest FCS employees and volunteers from AmeriTitle and ZCS Engineering Paige Petersen, Roshelle Munson, Jenni Addy, Jill Forney, Kaylen Justman, Emily Coe, Sarah Kellom, Anna Aylett, Kenzie Hayden, Twila Pellergino and Kari Delaney packed 200 boxes of non-perishable food items for Klamath County elementary school students.

Northwest Farm Credit Services Klamath Falls branch employees and volunteers packed 200 boxes of non-perishable food items for elementary students in Klamath County last week as part of the branch's 100% Committed project — just in time for the students’ holiday break.

The 100% Committed project is a Northwest FCS stewardship program that encourages staff to support and serve the local communities where they work and live with paid time off to volunteer and $400 per team member (employees and local advisors) to donate to the selected organization.


