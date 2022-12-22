Klamath Falls Northwest FCS employees and volunteers from AmeriTitle and ZCS Engineering Paige Petersen, Roshelle Munson, Jenni Addy, Jill Forney, Kaylen Justman, Emily Coe, Sarah Kellom, Anna Aylett, Kenzie Hayden, Twila Pellergino and Kari Delaney packed 200 boxes of non-perishable food items for Klamath County elementary school students.
Northwest Farm Credit Services Klamath Falls branch employees and volunteers packed 200 boxes of non-perishable food items for elementary students in Klamath County last week as part of the branch's 100% Committed project — just in time for the students’ holiday break.
The 100% Committed project is a Northwest FCS stewardship program that encourages staff to support and serve the local communities where they work and live with paid time off to volunteer and $400 per team member (employees and local advisors) to donate to the selected organization.
“I believe we all have a responsibility to help where we can to make the world a better place,” said Sarah Kellom, Northwest FCS Insurance Agent. “I love working for a company that allows us to give back to our local community in such an impactful way.”
The food box project was started by the branch in 2016 to assist families in Klamath County facing food insecurity during the holiday season. The branch coordinated with schools in the Klamath County and Klamath Falls City school districts.
Donations were received from Whiskey Creek Timber Company, Pape Machinery, Basin Tire, Ed Staub and Sons, ZCS Engineering, Webb-Wilson Insurance, Winema Electric, Woodhouse Company, and Zachary and Alicia Stokes. Northwest Farm Credit donated $3,600 in 100% Committed funds, and employees also individually contributed to the project.
Potatoes and boxes were donated by Riverside Potato, Cal-Ore Produce and Circle C Marketing. The Klamath and Lake County Food Bank contributed vegetable oil and hand sanitizer for the boxes. Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center donated the use of its learning center for packing and storage, assisted with packing, and included educational materials about potatoes and how to prepare them. Volunteers from AmeriTitle and ZCS Engineering came to assist in packing the food boxes.
“We are incredibly grateful to the individuals and businesses that donate to this project. Without their help, we would not have been able to reach as many families as we did with as many food products as we did,” said Anna Aylett, Northwest FCS Klamath Falls Branch Manager.
With these donations, a box of food items included canned soups, chili, fruit cups, oranges, juice pouches, peanut butter and jelly, oatmeal, cereal, granola bars, instant noodles, a five-pound bag of potatoes, two loaves of bread and more.
“The food box program has a significant impact on our local schools by giving students access to items they might not otherwise have during an extended break. Northwest Farm Credit is happy that we can help our community in an impactful way and help ease the burden on schools trying to meet this need,” Aylett said.