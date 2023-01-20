There are two remaining Sunday showings from a PBS documentary series that addresses the root causes of socio-economic and racial inequities in health.
Klamath County Public Health is sponsoring the showings of the "Unnatural Causes" series, which crisscrosses the nation uncovering new findings that suggest there is much more to personal health than bad habits, health care, or unlucky genes. The social circumstances in which people are born, live, and work actually disrupts physiology as much as germs and viruses.
Each one-hour showing will be followed by a 30-minute discussion. The schedule includes:
• 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Klamath County Library main branch. Bad Sugar: What are the connections between diabetes, oppression, and empowerment in two Native American communities? Place Matters: Why is your street address such a strong predictor of your health?
• 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday Jan. 29, Klamath County Library main branch. Collateral Damage: How do Marshall Islanders pay for globalization and U.S. military policy with their health? Not Just a Paycheck: Why do layoffs take such a huge toll in Michigan but cause hardly a ripple in Sweden?
The events are led by Kennedi Fields, a KCPH program coordinator. She works as part of a multidisciplinary team and with community partners to ensure health inequities are identified and that appropriate strategies are implemented to address them.