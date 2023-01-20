There are two remaining Sunday showings from a PBS documentary series that addresses the root causes of socio-economic and racial inequities in health.

Klamath County Public Health is sponsoring the showings of the "Unnatural Causes" series, which crisscrosses the nation uncovering new findings that suggest there is much more to personal health than bad habits, health care, or unlucky genes. The social circumstances in which people are born, live, and work actually disrupts physiology as much as germs and viruses.

Tags