Ducks Unlimited has been awarded $2.6 million.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the grant funding to the Klamath County organization for it to improve wetland habitats through irrigation efficiencies on Lower Klamath and Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuges in the face of an unprecedented drought. This project comes through collaboration with landowners, government and irrigation districts to bring benefit to important waterfowl habitat in the region.

