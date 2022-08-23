On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the grant funding to the Klamath County organization for it to improve wetland habitats through irrigation efficiencies on Lower Klamath and Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuges in the face of an unprecedented drought. This project comes through collaboration with landowners, government and irrigation districts to bring benefit to important waterfowl habitat in the region.
This innovative project will improve water management within both refuges and improve agricultural irrigation efficiency by providing flexibility and reduced operational costs for more than 20,000 acres of irrigated agriculture.
Operational improvements will include installing pumping stations to increase their capacity to manage and move water through different parts of the refuges. Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge and Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge will have two pumps each, allowing for water re-use and circulation within the refuge.
“Ducks Unlimited has been working for decades in the Klamath Basin,” said Ducks Unlimited Regional Director of Operations Jeff McCreary. “We are partnering with farmers and local governments to adapt to a new normal of unpredictable water supply.”
According to Ducks Unlimited, the record-setting drought has significantly affected waterfowl habitats in the Klamath Basin, threatening their populations through habitat loss. Within the last fifteen years, there has been a drastic decline in water availability on the refuges due to high demand for every drop.
“The Klamath Basin is one of the most critical points for waterfowl in the Pacific Flyway,” Amelia Raquel, regional biologist of Ducks Unlimited said. “Ducks Unlimited implements wetland habitat projects, builds coalitions, and delivers communications, policy, and scientific support to make a significant, long-term impact in the region.”
Ducks Unlimited said they are working closely with the US Fish and Wildlife Service Klamath Basin Refuges Complex, Klamath Drainage District, and Tulelake Irrigation District to facilitate this project, enjoying support from the Klamath Water Users Association, Intermountain West Joint Venture, and Farmers Conservation Alliance.