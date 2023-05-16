Fighter Jet

A U.S. Air Force F-15D assigned to the 173rd Fighter Wing sits in a Bureau of Reclamation canal on the south side of the runway following a mishap landing Monday, May 15 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls. Absorbent booms surround the aircraft as precaution against the leakage of fuel or other substances.

 Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson/U.S. Air National Guard

A U.S. Air Force F-15D departed the runway during landing at approximately 3:15 p.m. Monday, May 15 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls. The aircraft was returning to base following a routine training mission.

Upon landing, the aircraft left the paved surface and came to a stop in the Bureau of Reclamation irrigation canal at the south side of the runway.

