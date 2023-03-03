Up to $15 million is being made available for ecosystem restoration activities that address high-priority Klamath Basin challenges in Southern Oregon and Northern California by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

In making the announcement Tuesday, Feb. 28, Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency is seeking pre-proposals for projects supported by up to $15 million from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for ecosystem restoration activities, local and state agencies, non-governmental organizations, small businesses, private landowners, and other conservation partners are highly encouraged to take advantage of this funding opportunity.

