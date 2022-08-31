Steve McManus car show winner

Rick Sumnar's 1968 Chevy Camor SS, winner of "Best in Show" award at 10th annual Steve McManus Memorial Car Show.

 Courtesy of Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty

Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty hosted the 10th annual Steve McManus Memorial Car Show in its parking lot Aug. 19.

A total of 59 cars and trucks were entered for the show, including a variety of Rat Rods, classic muscle cars and trucks, motorcycles and everything in between.

