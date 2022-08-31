Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty hosted the 10th annual Steve McManus Memorial Car Show in its parking lot Aug. 19.
A total of 59 cars and trucks were entered for the show, including a variety of Rat Rods, classic muscle cars and trucks, motorcycles and everything in between.
The event was sponsored generously. Food and drinks were made available, and a live radio spot was presented by Basin Mediactive.
The Steve McManus Memorial Car Show benefits the Klamath Lake County Food Bank. In lieu of an entry fee participants, bring a canned food item for donation. This year, 397 lbs. of non-perishable food items were donated.
Many participants and attendees also made monetary donations with an additional $615 presented to the food bank.
Show Awards and prizes were given:
"Best of Show" awarded to Rick Sumnar and his 1968 Chevy Camaro
"People’s Choice" awarded to Pete Cholewinski and his 1969 GMC 1500 Short Bed Pickup
"Most Flare" awarded to Deb Conner and her 1948 Plymouth Deluxe
Event photos can be found on the Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty Facebook page. Coldwell Banker and event coordinators were overwhelmed with the positive feedback they received and thank all the sponsors, attendees and spectators who helped make the event a success.
Special thanks to Fable Restaurant, Stacy Dennis IT Solutions, Indulgence Salon, Miss Klamath County/City of Sunshine, Benefit for the Basin and Country Financial.
Next year’s event is scheduled for Aug. 18, 2023, and everyone is invited, once again.
For more information on next year’s event, contact Courtney Shaw at Coldwell Banker 541-884-1343, or email marketing@cbkfalls.com to get on the email list for event updates and announcements.