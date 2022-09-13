2021 Awards

This compilation shows the awards that were handed out at the Klamath Independent Film Festival in 2021.

 Klamath Independent Film Festival

The Klamath Independent Film Festival is returning to the Ross Ragland Theater for the 10th year this weekend.

"The Klamath Independent Film Festival is a unique community experience — a popular draw for filmmakers and actors from across Oregon, yet low-key enough for the general public to meet and mingle freely with the filmmakers," said Kurt Liedtke, board chair of the Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF). "Our emphasis is on fun and an overall showcase of Klamath County. There will be Q&As with every filmmaker on stage, and those who acquire an online pass can watch every film and on-stage activity live or on-demand through the end of September along with exclusive pre-recorded Q&As for every film."

Awards Judges

The following veterans of the Hollywood film industry will be judging this year's films:

Fil Eisler, Hollywood film music composer

Chairman Barnes, veteran actor in Hollywood

Ben Rock, Hollywood director