The Klamath Independent Film Festival is returning to the Ross Ragland Theater for the 10th year this weekend.
"The Klamath Independent Film Festival is a unique community experience — a popular draw for filmmakers and actors from across Oregon, yet low-key enough for the general public to meet and mingle freely with the filmmakers," said Kurt Liedtke, board chair of the Klamath Independent Film Festival (KIFF). "Our emphasis is on fun and an overall showcase of Klamath County. There will be Q&As with every filmmaker on stage, and those who acquire an online pass can watch every film and on-stage activity live or on-demand through the end of September along with exclusive pre-recorded Q&As for every film."
The festival begins Friday, Sept. 16 with a toga party such as the one seen in "National Lampoon's Animal House" — the feature film of the night.
"We strongly encourage everyone to come out on Friday night in togas, as during the iconic fraternity party scene we will pause the film and invite everyone in a toga on-stage to dance along," Liedtke said. "Our best costumed dancer will win an 'Animal House' prize as judged by Dick Peterson and Otis Day. Additionally, Katherine [Wilson] has graciously donated an actual piece of the Delta House (built in 1903, demolished 1986) that we will be auctioning off at KIFF — it may be the very last time that anyone anywhere is able to acquire and own an actual piece of the Animal House."
"Animal House," released in 1978, is a college comedy about the Delta Tau Chi Fraternity and its antics at the fictious Faber College in 1962. Starring John Belushi, Karen Allen, Mark Metcalf, Tim Matheson, Bruce McGill and Donald Sutherland, the movie's university scenes were filmed at the University of Oregon in Eugene along with several other locations in and near Eugene. The connection to Oregon makes "Animal House" a fitting film to feature at the festival, which focuses entirely on Oregon films.
"We are the lone all-genre Oregon-centric film festival, exclusively showcasing Made-in-Oregon films or films by Oregon resident filmmakers," Liedtke said. "Every year we receive a wide assortment of quality films in every genre and from every corner of the state. As with every year we have a number of world premieres and showcases of first-time filmmakers. There is documentary, comedy, horror, animation, drama and K-12 student projects."
Along with Peterson (of the band The Kingsmen, which made the song "Louie, Louie" famous) judging the toga dance-off, other celebrities are expected to join the festival in person. Dewayne Jesse (who played musician Otis Day in the film) is set to appear along with Hollywood lifer Katherine Wilson, who is listed on the Internet Movie Database page for "Animal House" as the location casting director and location scout.
In a phone interview with the Herald & News, Wilson explained that she and Peter Macgregor-Scott — the unit production manager for "Animal House" — had done some location scouting together about six months before she got involved with "Animal House."
"He called and asked about the university he saw during that scouting trip," Wilson said. She said Macgregor-Scott explained that he was working on a movie and having trouble finding a location that would allow its filming. He had a list of 26 locations the film crew needed.
"Forty schools turned them down and the studio was going to pull the plug if they didn't find a location by Monday," Wilson said. "He called Friday."
With Macgregor-Scott's list in hand, Wilson and her crew went out and found all but one of the needed locations, she said. They sent the unedited scouting film to Universal Studios "who saw it and said 'This works,'" Wilson said.
"None of us can believe what happened with that film," she added. "It was a low-budget wonder, a perfect storm to launch the Oregon film industry."
In addition to the in-person celebrities, Liedtke said more than 10 actors from "Animal House" will be joining the festival through Zoom immediately following the completion of the film Friday around 9:15 p.m.
"The most notable of these virtual guests will be Mark Metcalf, who played Doug Niedermeyer in 'Animal House' and has had many other prominent acting roles over the past 40 years including as 'The Maestro' on Seinfeld," Liedtke said.
On a more local note, Liedtke said the lineup for this year's festival includes several films that were made in Klamath County:
• "The Private Dance" is a drama shot at the Herald & News offices and Sugarman's Corner, and
• "Squirrelly Puzzling" is a stop-motion animation film by Klamath Falls resident Lori Nussbaum.
"This year's lineup includes multiple narrative and documentary films about fishing and salmon species survival, tribal issues and Native American history, and coping with PTSD," Liedtke said. "We also have several filmmakers who have won awards at KIFF in previous years that are returning — one even added an easter egg with a KIFF poster of his feature film ('1 Dead Dog') from 2020 appearing in the background of his accepted short film this year ('Zombies Like to Watch')."
Liedtke said the festival has grown in its 10-year history. It started as a single afternoon showcase of local projects and has become a multi-day, nationally recognized prominent film festival, he said.
"For our 10th year we are going bigger and better than ever, with not only more than 30 Made-in-Oregon films but multiple panel discussions and a giant toga party opening night," he added. "It marks our third year as a hybrid festival, presenting all activities both in-person and livestreaming/on-demand via Eventive."
New this year will be a 45-minute panel discussion with multiple members of Klamath Tribes, a local historian and the filmmakers of two films about the Modoc Wars and the Modoc Tribes. That panel will start at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Then, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 will be two documentaries about PTSD and a panel featuring the Klamath Falls Police Department Chief Rob Dentinger, Sgt. Aimee Reichlin and filmmaker/firefighter Pat McAbery.
Finally, Liedtke said the film festival is only possible because of the support Klamath Film receives from grants and sponsors.
"This is a community-funded event for the Klamath community and the Oregon film community to celebrate filmmaking in Oregon, including arguably the greatest comedy of all-time — 'National Lampoon's Animal House,'" he said.