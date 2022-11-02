At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, local business owner Roy Tyler was awoken by a phone call from the alarm company.
"They said there was a glass break at our front door," Tyler said. "They wanted to know what I wanted to do, and well, call the police of course."
Tyler said the trip from his home to his store, Take it to the Bank Pawn & Loan, took him less than three minutes, but the perpetrator was already gone.
Upon inspection, Tyler found that the intruder had stolen 13 firearms — three revolvers, nine pistols and one shotgun — with an estimated worth of between $6,000 and $7,000.
Night vision security cameras got some footage of the burglar, Tyler said, which recorded the person using a large, heavy object to break through the glass at the bottom of the door. The individual proceeded to break open a glass case containing the firearms and "scooped them into a duffel bag."
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) Public Information Officer Jason Chudy said the ATF was notified of the burglary shortly after it occurred, per standard procedure.
"Any time a federal firearms licensee is burgled, ATF is always notified," Chudy said.
On Friday, Oct. 28, ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) — the trade association for the firearms industry — announced they will be offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator of the burglary.
ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, matched by the NSSF for a possible reward of up to $10,000.
The financial burden of this loss comes at a difficult time, Tyler said. Take it to the Bank Pawn & Loan opened the doors at its new location on South Sixth Street less than a year ago.
The Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) and ATF are investigating the burglary. KFPD Capt. Ryan Brosterhous said the investigation is still active.
Chudy noted that in cases such as this, firearms are likely to be found within the community and rarely are sold for trafficking.
“These firearms are most likely still in the area,” said ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson in the press release. “The sooner these firearms are recovered and the burglars brought to justice the safer the community will be.”
Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible and/or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact ATF by phone at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email at ATFTips@atf.gov or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.
All calls and tips will be kept confidential. More information about ATF and its programs are available at www.atf.gov.