APTOPIX Biden Mexico

President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet at the 10th North American Leaders' Summit at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

 The Associated Press

BIDEN 'SURPRISED' GOVERNMENT RECORDS FOUND AT OLD OFFICE

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says he was “surprised’ when he was informed that government records were found by his attorneys at a former office space in Washington.

Tags