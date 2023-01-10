BIDEN 'SURPRISED' GOVERNMENT RECORDS FOUND AT OLD OFFICE
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says he was “surprised’ when he was informed that government records were found by his attorneys at a former office space in Washington.
The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has requested that the U.S. intelligence community conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents found among the papers.
Speaking to reporters in Mexico City, Biden says his attorneys “did what they should have done” when they immediately called the National Archives about the discovery.
Biden said he "doesn't know what’s in the documents,” adding his lawyers have suggested he not inquire what was in them. The Department of Justice is reviewing the matter.
CARDINAL PELL, WHOSE CONVICTIONS WERE OVERTURNED, DIES AT 81
ROME — Cardinal George Pell, a onetime financial adviser to Pope Francis who had sex abuse convictions overturned, has died.
Pell died Tuesday after undergoing hip surgery at a Rome hospital. He was 81.
He had been in Rome to attend the funeral last week of Pope Benedict XVI. Pell, an Australian, was once the third-highest ranked Catholic in the Vatican.
Pope Francis tapped him in 2014 to reform the Vatican’s notoriously opaque finances. Even after the court cleared him, Pell’s reputation remained tarnished by the abuse scandal.
He had denied the accusations and denied a royal commission's conclusion he knew of others molesting children and didn't act to address it.
KOREAN LEADER CITES NORTH'S SERIOUS THREAT
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the spike in North Korean missile tests, growing nuclear ambitions and other provocative acts pose a “serious threat” that could spark a wider conflict.
Speaking with The Associated Press at the presidential office in Seoul, Yoon reiterated his call for closer security cooperation with the United States and Japan to ensure they have an overwhelming ability to counter the “dangerous situation” being created by North Korea.
But he played down the prospect for direct negotiations like those pursued by his predecessor. Yoon said North Korea’s advancing nuclear arsenal poses a direct threat to the U.S. mainland as well as South Korea and nearby Japan.
RUSSIA INTENSIFIES BAKHMUT ATTACK
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials said Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut.
The officials said the intense attack is bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, monthslong battle for control of eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there is “almost no life left” around Bakhmut and the nearby Donetsk province city of Soledar.
The Kremlin is hungry for victories. Late Tuesday, the head of the Wagner Group, a Russian private military contractor, claimed on his Russian social media platform that his forces had seized control of Soledar.
Ukrainian officials did not comment on the claim, and The Associated Press was unable to verify it.
TRUMP EXEC WEISSELBERG GETS 5-MONTH JAIL SENTENCE
NEW YORK — Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg has been sentenced to five months in jail for dodging taxes.
A judge imposed the punishment Tuesday at a court hearing in New York City. The longtime executive for Donald Trump’s family company has also paid $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest.
Weisselberg was promised the five-month sentence in August when he agreed to plead guilty to 15 tax crimes. He later testified against the company where he has worked since the mid-1980s.
The Trump Organization was convicted last month of helping executives, including Weisselberg, dodge taxes.
SOARING U.S. EGG PRICES PUT PRESSURE ON CONSUMERS, BUSINESSES
OMAHA, Neb. — Chickens might not be able to fly very far, but the price of eggs is soaring.
A lingering bird flu outbreak, combined with soaring feed, fuel and labor costs, has led to U.S. egg prices more than doubling over the past year, and hatched a lot of sticker shock on grocery aisles.
The latest government data shows that the national average price for a dozen eggs hit $3.59 in November. That's putting stress on consumer budgets and the bottom line of food producers and restaurants that rely heavily on eggs as an ingredient.
More than 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered over the past year to help control bird flu were egg-laying chickens. But even with the price increases, eggs remain relatively affordable compared to other proteins like chicken and beef.
POLITICAL VACUUM IN HAITI DEEPENS AS SENATORS' TERMS EXPIRE
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti has been stripped of its last democratically elected institution. The end of its Senate solidifies what some call a de facto dictatorship that's only nominally in charge of a country wracked by gang violence.
The 10 remaining senators were the last to represent the population of more than 11 million people because Haiti hasn't held legislative elections since October 2019. Their terms expired at midnight Tuesday, leaving Haiti without a single elected lawmaker.
Meanwhile organized crime gangs run unchecked. The appointed prime minister wants an international military intervention, but the United States and Canada, among others, have responded with sanctions, not troops.
BOLSONARO EYES RETURN TO BRAZIL AS U.S. STAY PRESSURES BIDEN
MIAMI — The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following an attack by his supporters on Brazil’s capital.
But the far-right ex-president might pre-empt any plans for such a rebuke.
On Tuesday, he told a Brazilian media outlet he would push up his return home after being hospitalized with abdominal pains. Bolsonaro arrived in Florida in late December and skipped the swearing-in of his successor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
His visit to the Sunshine state went largely unnoticed in the U.S. until Sunday’s attack by thousands of die-hard supporters who refused to accept Bolsonaro’s narrow defeat in an October runoff.
The Associated Press