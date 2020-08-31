Klamath Falls city schools welcomes a handful of new teachers, none of whom anticipated opening the school year mostly teaching online.
Some are born and raised in Klamath Falls, while others come from as far afield as the Arctic Circle in Alaska.
Julie Cleland grew up in Klamath Falls and after 16 years of investment banking is beginning her next chapter as a teacher at Mills Elementary. The school also welcomes Tara Cramer, Melinda Jones, Veronica Najar, and Olivia Sparks.
The new teacher at Pelican Elementary is Rachael Gonzales and Roosevelt Elementary is the new spot for Charlotte Scarborough.
Ponderosa Middle School has four new teachers: Brian Bailey in science, Kyla Barleen in special education, Paige Quinowski health and physical education, and Laurie Slaughter teaching math.
Klamath Union High School has a new counselor, Jennifer Spicher, who has spent the last eight years as an outdoors educator leading backpacking trips for teenagers. Bret Hakanson has been teaching orchestra in Klamath Falls for 29 years, and Cindy Holland is the third new hire at the school.
Susan Green has been hired as a new speech therapist for the district.