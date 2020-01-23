‘Tis the season for Oscars catch-up, including the top DVD picks for Jan. 28. (The ceremony airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 9.)
“Parasite”: The genre-defying class warfare masterpiece by South Korean director and screenwriter Bong Joon-ho is up for six major Academy Awards, including best editing, production design, original screenplay, foreign language film, director and picture (shamefully, not acting).
“Harriet”: This powerful film follows the life of famed abolitionist and Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman, who leads herself and countless others to physical and spiritual freedom. Cynthia Erivo’s brilliant performance earned her an Academy Award nomination for best acting, putting the singer just one step away from EGOT status (she was also the only person of color nominated in an acting category).
Also new on DVD Jan. 28
n “Terminator: Dark Fate”: Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and a hybrid cyborg human (Mackenzie Davis) must stop a new kind of Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) to save the human race.
n “Motherless Brooklyn”: A detective who has Tourette’s syndrome (Edward Norton) must solve the murder of his only friend.
n “Ballers: The Complete Fifth and Final Season”: The last season of the HBO series continues to follow the players and their inner circles. Dwayne Johnson stars.
n “My Life is Murder Series 1”: An investigator (Lucy Lawless) solves confounding crimes in this Australian series.
n “Roswell, New Mexico: The Complete First Season”: In the CW drama/sci-fi series, a woman (Jeanine Mason) discovers her high school crush (Nathan Parsons) is an alien and must help keep his secret.
AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL HD Jan. 28
“Arctic Dogs”: A team of Arctic animals must work together to thwart a plot by an evil walrus to destroy their habitat in this computer-animated family film. Cast includes Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin, Heidi Klum, John Cleese, Anjelica Huston, Omar Sy and James Franco. Look for it on DVD/Blu-ray Feb. 4.
“Dead Earth”: A pair of women (Milena Gorum, Alice Tantayanon) are forced into the post-apocalyptic wilderness after running out of fuel.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD JAN. 31
“The Bromley Boys”: A teenage boy (Brenock O’Connor) roots for a terrible soccer team in suburban 1970s London.
“Echoes of Fear”: After her grandfather’s death, a woman (Trista Robinson) moves into his house and discovers an evil presence.
“What Death Leaves Behind”: A kidney transplant recipient (Christopher Mann) has disturbing nightmares depicting his donor’s death.