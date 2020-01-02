“The Lighthouse”: Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson star as two men attempting to stay sane on an 1890s New England island, stuck after a storm, residing in a, well, you know. Disturbing imagery abounds as Winslow (Pattinson) begins experiencing disturbing visions, and the film may deeply affect your relationship with those beacons of the sea (this movie’s got everything: a decapitated head, graphic violence against fake seagulls, mermaid sex, oh my!).
It’s weird, and it’s dark, and we should expect nothing less from director Robert Eggers, whose debut was the 2015 feature “The Witch.” And it works, wrote Chicago Tribune critic Michael Phillips in his review.
“The story (doesn’t) operate as any sort of conventional ghost story, or thriller, or anything,” Phillips wrote. “But on its own terms, thanks to two fine, committed performances and a coastline made for this tall tale, ‘The Lighthouse’ works its own stubborn form of black magic, pulling ideas and dynamics from silent and early sound cinema, from early Harold Pinter plays such as ‘The Dumb Waiter,’ and from the recesses of the Eggers brothers’ fertile imagination.”
Also new on DVD Jan. 7
“A Million Little Pieces”: A writer with a drug addiction (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) checks in to a Minnesota rehab.
“Big Little Lies: The Complete Second Season”: Three mothers in affluent Monterey, Calif. (Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley), have a dark secret in this HBO mystery series.
“Bulletproof 2”: A special agent (Faizon Love) disguises himself as a member of a criminal family and unintentionally puts the person he’s impersonating (Kirk Fox) in danger.
“Crown Vic”: An LAPD officer (Thomas Jane) attempts to catch two criminals who have murdered cops.
“Girl on the Third Floor”: A flawed husband (C.M. Punk) attempts to fix up a dilapidated house with a dark past.
“Imprisoned”: A prison warden (Laurence Fishburne) frames an ex-convict out on parole (Juan Pablo Raba) for murder.
“Mine 9”: A group of Appalachian miners fight to survive after being trapped underground because of a methane explosion that limits their oxygen.
“Paradise Hills”: Young women (Emma Roberts, Awkwafina, Eiza González, Danielle Macdonald) must escape from an peaceful island after learning the disturbing truth behind it.
“The Shed”: Bullied teens (Jay Jay Warren, Cody Kostro) hatch a sinister plan after discovering a vampire in one of their backyards.