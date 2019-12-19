Here are this year’s standout holiday albums deserving of attention between revisits to perennial Bing Crosby, Phil Spector, Barbra Streisand, Elvis Presley and Beach Boys yuletide collections.
POP/ROCK
Elizabeth Chan “If the Fates Allow” (Merry Bright Music) High-octane holiday joy is foremost for this marketing exec-turned-singer-songwriter. Her latest yuletide collection features half a dozen songs largely aimed at making listeners want to dance.
John Legend “A Legendary Christmas (Deluxe Edition)” (Columbia) Legend expands on his 2018 album with four bonus tracks that include a witty #MeToo-era appropriate duet with Kelly Clarkson on “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” rewritten by Legend and Natasha Rothwell.
Idina Menzel “Christmas: A Season of Love” (SRV/Decca) Menzel is back with a second yuletide collection, following her 2014 “Holiday Wishes” album, and this one similarly pulls out all the stops as she fronts a big band and full orchestra on these mostly familiar tunes.
Lea Michele “Christmas in the City” (Sony/Masterworks) As the title telegraphs, Michele employs the most urbane approach imaginable, befitting her Broadway/Big Apple background. She wrote the title track, a bouncy musical sleigh ride through the city that never sleeps.
Josh Rouse “The Holiday Sounds of Josh Rouse” (Yep Roc) There are basically two approaches to the holiday music genre: a shopping spree through the existing catalog or, as the indie singer-songwriter does here, write your own. That’s no easy feat given how many people have already done so, never mind that most listeners prefer the familiar over the novel. But Rouse commits fully, conjuring the spirit of Louis Prima in the swinging “Lights of Town” and channeling pure pop effervescence in “Heartbreak Holiday.” Smartly played.
R&B/BLUES/GOSPEL
The McCrary Sisters “A Very McCrary Christmas” (Rounder) This Nashville-based sibling gospel quartet emphasizes repertoire out of the African American church tradition, investing considerable verve to such touchstone numbers as “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “Children Go Where I Send Thee” and “No Room at the Inn,” along with European-rooted fare including “O Holy Night,” “What Child Is This?” and “Silent Night.”
Keb’ Mo’ “Moonlight, Mistletoe & You” (Concord) The L.A.-born, Nashville-based blues musician brings a refreshingly low-key spirit to his holiday outing. He’s cowritten half the songs, enhancing the feeling that he’s truly invested in adding to, rather than merely rehashing, the seasonal music canon.
Various Artists “Blues Christmas” (Putumayo) It’s hard in 2019 for a session of holiday blues performances to rise above earnest and predictable. This one, featuring tracks by Kenny Neal, Charles Brown, Chuck Leavell, Paul Oscher, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas, among others, succeeds on occasion, the best example being Earl King’s extended swaggering romp “Santa, Don’t Let Me Down.”
COUNTRY/AMERICANA
Judy Collins and Jonas Fjeld featuring Chatham County Line “Winter Stories” (Wildflower) This tinsel and treacle-free outing looks at winter not so much for the obvious trappings of specific holidays but for the emotions of familial gatherings, separation from loved ones, frozen landscapes and thawing romance. The purity of Collins’ angelic soprano blends beautifully with Norwegian singer Fjeld’s sandpapery tenor, and the flavorful backing of the bluegrass group Chatham County Line keeps the instrumental settings invitingly humble.
Los Lobos “Llego Navidad” (Rhino) Anyone who’s followed the East L.A. band’s long and distinguished career won’t be surprised at their decision to focus on songs of the season from disparate regions of the American South and Central and South America. Three bilingual holiday classics — José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” Augie Rios’ “¿Dónde Está Santa Claus?” and Freddy Fender’s Tex-Mex polka “It’s Christmas Time in Texas” — supplement José Alfredo Jiménez’s “Amarga Navidad,” Willie Colon and Hector Lavoe’s irresistible salsa “La Murga” and one original, David Hidalgo and Louie Perez’s “Christmas and You.”
Melanie Penn “Immanuel — The Folk Sessions” (Equally Well Music) This six-song EP consists of unplugged, live-in-the-studio renditions of songs that first appeared on the Broadway singer-turned-Christian pop musician’s 2017 album “Immanuel.” The low-key settings reinforce the sense of wonder she strives for in songs of faith, minus any proselytizing, that she’s written from the perspective of biblical characters encountering Jesus for the first time. An ambitious task, convincingly executed with Sheryl Crow-like amiability and a welcome absence of pretentiousness.
The Singing Contractors “Building a Christmas to Remember” (Gaither/Capitol) The duo’s name, album cover and title set up expectations of something akin to Tim Allen’s old sitcom “Home Improvement” — “More power!!” — but the music is no joke. Singers Josh Arnett and Aaron Gray are utterly sincere, if not always stylistically distinctive, in this heartfelt and often sprightly country session.
Paul Winter Consort & Friends “Everybody Under the Sun: Voices of Solstice (Volume One: The Singers)” (Living Music) Easily the most inclusive and expansive of this year’s holiday crop. “Everybody Under the Sun” lives up to its title with featured performances in two CDs by soloists from the U.S. and well beyond representing more than a dozen countries and cultures.
CLASSICAL
The 5 Browns “Christmas With the 5 Browns,” (Steinway & Sons) Sibling pianists Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra and Desirae apply the classical training they received at New York’s Juilliard School of Music to classical and traditional holiday favorites as sublime as “O Holy Night” and Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring,” as esoteric as Max Reger’s “Weihnachtstraum” and as approachable as “Greensleeves” and a five-piano arrangement of Leroy Anderson’s perennial “Sleigh Ride.”
JAZZ
Ana Gasteyer “Sugar and Booze” (Henry’s Girl Records) Better known for her acting and comedic skills, “Saturday Night Live” alumna Gasteyer puts her considerable vocal chops to work here to marvelous effect on this ebullient big-band jazz effort.
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound “A Jazzy Little Christmas” (Gaither) This male quartet’s old-school entry evokes memories of the Rat Pack and Tony Bennett, the latter no coincidence since his erstwhile musical director, pianist Billy Stritch, also co-produced this session. It’s roughly half classics and half originals, most directly and effortlessly presented.
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis “Big Band Holidays II” (Blue Engine) Worth the price of admission alone is Aretha Franklin’s solo rendition of “O Tannenbaum,” which she sings in German and English while accompanying herself with her inimitably incendiary gospel piano work. The album, drawn from annual concerts in New York from 2015-18, plays like a dinner show of the best kind, with echoes of the great Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Benny Goodman orchestras of the Swing Era, expanded with worldly arrangements such as “Brazilian Sleigh Bells” that puts an irresistible Latin jazz spin on Percy Faith’s composition.