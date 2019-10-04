LOS ANGELES — If Howie Kendrick plants his glove on the dirt, if his reaction is just a twitch or two quicker, if he does anything to keep that rocketed baseball in front of him, then maybe the final innings unfold a little bit differently for the Washington Nationals.
But Kendrick’s mitt didn’t get there in time. Instead, in the fifth inning, in one of the biggest moments of Game 1 of the National League Division Series, a 96-mph grounder slipped through his legs and into right field to gift the Los Angeles Dodgers a precious second run Thursday night. Washington eventually fell to the Dodgers, 6-0, in a defeat that had all the makings of a missed opportunity.
“We didn’t play very well today,” Manager Dave Martinez said, putting it bluntly, passing the blame around to both his offense and pitching staff. “Walked a lot of guys. Chased a lot of bad pitches.”
The Nationals got a gutsy outing from Patrick Corbin, despite a shaky first, and despite the many jams he navigated in six innings. But strong starting pitching needs to be complemented. It can’t win games by itself. Washington instead got shoddy defense from Kendrick, their 36-year-old first baseman, and managed just two hits against Walker Buehler and the Dodgers’ bullpen.
Kendrick finished with two errors and could have been charged with a third. The fifth-inning miscue doubled a one-run deficit and, after Fernando Rodney allowed two more in the seventh, the Nationals had buried themselves. Then Hunter Strickland allowed two solo homers in the eighth to make it seem as if Corbin never pitched in the first place.
“Pat, I feel bad for Pat,” Kendrick said. “He threw a heck of game, too, a couple mistakes on my behalf out there. It’s part of the game. But you never want to let your teammates down.”
This goes back to Dec. 4, 2018, to the first days of a busy offseason, to when the Nationals signed Corbin to a six-year deal worth $140 million. The move added Corbin to a rotation already headlined by Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. It strengthened Washington’s years-long commitment to building a contender through starting pitching. And it soon became one of the three reasons the Nationals always believed they could excel in this exact playoff matchup.
They just had to get here. They just had to stare down a season-ending defeat, with four outs to go against the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card game, and have 20-year-old Juan Soto lift them onto a plane to Los Angeles. Soto’s single is what pushed the Nationals deeper into October, for at least a few more days, for a chance to knock off the 106-win Dodgers. Then the rotation grabbed the torch.
But Corbin’s first postseason appearance didn’t begin how he wanted. Kendrick and the bullpen later made sure it wouldn’t end how Corbin wanted, either. Corbin walked four batters because he couldn’t locate his slider in the first. The Dodgers, in turn, took an early lead without putting the ball in play. He got up to 31 pitches, a yawning first-inning total, yet limited the damage to one run by getting a grounder to first. The slow start was dangerous in one very clear way: Washington arrived in the postseason despite having the National League’s worst bullpen. Now it needed Corbin to go as deep as he could.
And while he did, working a one-two-three third, then wiggling out of trouble in the fourth, Buehler’s pitch count climbed even faster. The Dodgers starter issued three walks in the fourth but kept the Nationals off the scoreboard. He finished that inning at 76 pitches, outpacing Corbin for who would get hooked first, and that gave Washington a chance at challenging some of the Dodgers’ shaky relievers.
But before that happened, before any reliever appeared in the game, Kendrick’s second error let the Dodgers inch farther ahead. His first one was inconsequential, on a Buehler grounder in the second inning, only costing Corbin few extra pitches as he settled in. The second one was, costing the Nationals a run, and casting doubt over whether Kendrick should play first again in Game 2 on Friday.
“That’s going to happen in this game. Unfortunately it’s in the postseason,” Kendrick said of the error in the fifth. “But I wouldn’t change anything about how I tried to make that play.”
Kendrick has so often paced the Nationals with his bat this season. The 36-year-old hit .344 and posted the league’s best batting average in September. His defense was rock solid until he slipped in the second and again with two down in the fifth. He made one error in 304 field chances during the regular season. He then made two in five opportunities against the Dodgers. Those were etched into the box score. A third mistake came on a Corey Seager single that whizzed beneath his glove. Ryan Zimmerman looked on from the bench. Kendrick was soon there, too, standing teammates between innings, his brows furrowed as he stared out at the field.
Corbin soon finished the sixth at 107 pitches. He struck out nine. He allowed two runs, just one of them earned, and was imperfect in giving the Nationals a puncher’s chance. But his effort wasn’t matched by the Nationals in the field or at the plate or out of the bullpen. And so a fragile winning formula, thought up last winter, tried and tested throughout the season, was entirely incomplete.