Ridgecrest quake aftershocks keep rattling: More than 70
LOS ANGELES (TNS) — It’s been more than a week since two of the largest earthquakes to hit Southern California in nearly two decades hit, and the aftershocks keep coming.
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake Monday morning struck about 25 miles northwest of the July 5 magnitude 7.1 quake.
There have been more than 70 earthquakes of magnitude 4 and greater since July 4, when a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck on Independence Day; a day later, a much larger magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit.
The earthquake at 1:38 a.m. occurred in the northwestern section of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.
Thousands of aftershocks have already been reported, and scientists said last week they expect thousands more — about 34,000 over the next six months.
Fossil of bone-crushing mammal a first in the Northwest
BEND (AP) — A fossil jaw bone misidentified for 50 years turns out to belong to a bone-crushing mammal and is the first to be found in the Northwest, scientists said.
Scientists say the 40-million-year-old fossil discovered at the John Day Fossil Beds in eastern Oregon is from a Harpagolestes. That’s a hoofed mammal that’s a cross between a pig and a hyena.
“Imagine a pig that specializes in eating only bones,” said John Day Fossil Beds National Monument Chief Paleontologist Nicholas Famoso.
He said scientists previously thought the fossil was from a polar bear-like creature.
University of Oregon paleontology student, Selina Robson, started investigating after becoming convinced the fossil was misidentified.
“We weren’t expecting her to say: ‘This isn’t what you think it is,’” Famoso said.
Fossils from the mammal have also been found in the Rocky Mountains and Southern California.
Final blast of torrential rains unleashed by weakened Barry
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tropical Depression Barry spared New Orleans from catastrophic flooding, but it still swamped parts of Louisiana with up to 17 inches (43 centimeters) of rain and transformed part of the Mississippi Delta into “an ocean.”
Although Barry was downgraded from a tropical storm Sunday afternoon, its torrential rains continued to pose a threat Monday. Much of Louisiana and Mississippi were under flash-flood watches, as were parts of Arkansas, eastern Texas, western Tennessee and southeastern Missouri.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents to be cautious as they ventured outside after a weekend in which many had sheltered indoors.
He said he was “extremely grateful” that the storm had not caused the catastrophic floods that had earlier been forecast. More than 90 people had been rescued in 11 parishes, but there were no reports of weather-related fatalities, Edwards said.
“This was a storm that obviously could have played out very, very differently,” he said. “We’re thankful that the worst-case scenario did not happen.”