Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Kuna Senior Center
Buy Now

Kuna Senior Center, 229 N. Ave. B.

 ALX GEORGE/KUNA MELBA NEWS

The Kuna Senior Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month.

The center is hosting a celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25. The free event will feature food and live music. The public is welcome.

Linda Braswell, a Kuna Senior Center board member, said the anniversary event is meant to let new Kuna residents know the center exists and to remind longtime Kuna residents that it’s still there.

“It’s to remind people that we’re still here, and we’re still going strong, and we appreciate what the community does for us,” Braswell said.

For more information, call the senior center at 208-922-9714. The Kuna Senior Center is located at 229 N. Ave. B.

Reporter Ryan Suppe can be reached at 208-922-3008. Follow him on Twitter: @salsuppe.

Tags