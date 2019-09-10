The Kuna Senior Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month.
The center is hosting a celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25. The free event will feature food and live music. The public is welcome.
Linda Braswell, a Kuna Senior Center board member, said the anniversary event is meant to let new Kuna residents know the center exists and to remind longtime Kuna residents that it’s still there.
“It’s to remind people that we’re still here, and we’re still going strong, and we appreciate what the community does for us,” Braswell said.
For more information, call the senior center at 208-922-9714. The Kuna Senior Center is located at 229 N. Ave. B.