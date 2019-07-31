Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
US Women-Ellis Resigns Soccer
Buy Now

In this July 6 file photo, U.S. coach Jill Ellis attends a news conference at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France.

 AP file photo

U.S. coach Jill Ellis stepping down after 2 World Cup titles. Sports, B1