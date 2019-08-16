Registration and Settle In…………8:00 am-8:30 am
Opening Remarks – Dr. Kevin Garrett….…..8:30 am-9:00 am
Keynote- Amber Harchuk….…………….9:00 am-9:45 am
Break and Move……………………………...9:45 am-10:00 am
1st Breakout Session Choices: (10:00-11:00 am)
Treating Batterers- Eve Costello, Ryan Cavendish and Aaron Hartman…Owens 224
Skills for De-Escalating Conflict-Dr. Trevor Petersen… Owens 216
Help for Helpers- Dr. Kevin Garett and Officer Aimee Reichlin…Owens 222
Break and Move…………………………11:00 am-11:15 am
2nd Breakout Session Choices: (11:15 am – 12:00 pm)
Human Trafficking-Christy David and Det. Culp…Owens 224
Positive Indian Parenting-Monica Yellow Owl…Owens 216
In Her Shoes- Wanda Powless…Owens 222
Childhood Exposure to Domestic Violence- Dr, Laneah Snyder and Samantha Fenner…Owens 202
Compromised Behavioral Immunity- Garrick Jackson and Paulie Hawthorne…Owens 205
Trauma in Schools- Dr. Chelsey Torgerson…Owens 217
Break and Move…………………...……12:00 pm-12:15 pm
Lunch Served in the Crater Lake Room 12:15-1:15 pm
Lunch Keynote: Monica Yellow Owl and Gail Hatcher
3rd Breakout Session Choices: (1:30-2:15 pm)
Human Trafficking-Christy David and Det. Culp…...Owens 224
The Disabilities and DV Nexus- Trava Saunders…..Owens 216
In Her Shoes-Wanda Powless…………………Owens 222
Childhood Exposure to Domestic Violence-Dr. Laneah Snyder and Samantha Fenner...Owens 202
Hands & Words Are Not For Hurting®-Michael Kaibel...Owens 205
Domestic Violence in the Emergency Department
(Tuesday the 20th only) Dr. Scott McCreadie………DOW E237
Break and Move………………………………2:15 pm-2:30 pm
4th Breakout Session Choices: (2:30-3:15 pm)
Intimate Partner Sexual Violence-Heather Robinson DOW 100
Help for Helpers-Dr. Kevin Garrett and Officer Aimee Reichlin...Owens 222
Why They Stay-Dr. Kathleen Adams…..………………….Owens 217
Skills for De-Escalating Conflict- Dr. Trevor Petersen….Owens 202
Compromised Behavioral Immunity- Garrick Jackson and Paulie Hawthorne…….Owens 205
Positive Indian Parenting- Monica Yellow Owl……Owens 216
Break and Move…………….……………………3:15 pm-3:30 pm
Panel Discussion-College Union Auditorium…3:30pm-4:30pm