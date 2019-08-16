Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Registration and Settle In…………8:00 am-8:30 am

Opening Remarks – Dr. Kevin Garrett….…..8:30 am-9:00 am

Keynote- Amber Harchuk….…………….9:00 am-9:45 am

Break and Move……………………………...9:45 am-10:00 am

1st Breakout Session Choices: (10:00-11:00 am)

Treating Batterers- Eve Costello, Ryan Cavendish and Aaron Hartman…Owens 224

Skills for De-Escalating Conflict-Dr. Trevor Petersen… Owens 216

Help for Helpers- Dr. Kevin Garett and Officer Aimee Reichlin…Owens 222

Break and Move…………………………11:00 am-11:15 am

2nd Breakout Session Choices: (11:15 am – 12:00 pm)

Human Trafficking-Christy David and Det. Culp…Owens 224

Positive Indian Parenting-Monica Yellow Owl…Owens 216

In Her Shoes- Wanda Powless…Owens 222

Childhood Exposure to Domestic Violence- Dr, Laneah Snyder and Samantha Fenner…Owens 202

Compromised Behavioral Immunity- Garrick Jackson and Paulie Hawthorne…Owens 205

Trauma in Schools- Dr. Chelsey Torgerson…Owens 217

Break and Move…………………...……12:00 pm-12:15 pm

Lunch Served in the Crater Lake Room 12:15-1:15 pm

Lunch Keynote: Monica Yellow Owl and Gail Hatcher

 

3rd Breakout Session Choices: (1:30-2:15 pm)

Human Trafficking-Christy David and Det. Culp…...Owens 224

The Disabilities and DV Nexus- Trava Saunders…..Owens 216

In Her Shoes-Wanda Powless…………………Owens 222

Childhood Exposure to Domestic Violence-Dr. Laneah Snyder and Samantha Fenner...Owens 202

Hands & Words Are Not For Hurting®-Michael Kaibel...Owens 205

Domestic Violence in the Emergency Department

(Tuesday the 20th only) Dr. Scott McCreadie………DOW E237

Break and Move………………………………2:15 pm-2:30 pm

4th Breakout Session Choices: (2:30-3:15 pm)

Intimate Partner Sexual Violence-Heather Robinson DOW 100

Help for Helpers-Dr. Kevin Garrett and Officer Aimee Reichlin...Owens 222

Why They Stay-Dr. Kathleen Adams…..………………….Owens 217

Skills for De-Escalating Conflict- Dr. Trevor Petersen….Owens 202

Compromised Behavioral Immunity- Garrick Jackson and Paulie Hawthorne…….Owens 205

Positive Indian Parenting- Monica Yellow Owl……Owens 216

Break and Move…………….……………………3:15 pm-3:30 pm

Panel Discussion-College Union Auditorium…3:30pm-4:30pm

Tags