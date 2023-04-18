Glenda Jean Monciardini On the morning of January 2, 2019, Glenda Jean Monciardini passed away peacefully, with her husband Mike at her side.

Glenda was born in Macon, Georgia on November 10, 1947. Being the daughter of an Air Force officer, she had the opportunity to live in many places in the United States and Japan. While in Japan, working as a Dental Assistant, Glenda met Mike Monciardini, the love of her life. They were married in 1967 and were devoted to each other for 51 years, sharing an exceptional love and humor-filled friendship. Glenda was a devoted wife and companion, helping Mike design and build several homes in Ventura County, CA and in Klamath Falls, OR. They enjoyed traveling through the United States and abroad, making the beach their special retreat. Glenda adored her house in the woods and they ultimately made Klamath Falls their forever home.