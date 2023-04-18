Glenda Jean Monciardini On the morning of January 2, 2019, Glenda Jean Monciardini passed away peacefully, with her husband Mike at her side.
Glenda was born in Macon, Georgia on November 10, 1947. Being the daughter of an Air Force officer, she had the opportunity to live in many places in the United States and Japan. While in Japan, working as a Dental Assistant, Glenda met Mike Monciardini, the love of her life. They were married in 1967 and were devoted to each other for 51 years, sharing an exceptional love and humor-filled friendship. Glenda was a devoted wife and companion, helping Mike design and build several homes in Ventura County, CA and in Klamath Falls, OR. They enjoyed traveling through the United States and abroad, making the beach their special retreat. Glenda adored her house in the woods and they ultimately made Klamath Falls their forever home.
Glenda was a dedicated mother to her children, Theresa and Mark, and was primarily a stay at home mom. Her devotion to her family and her belief in God supported her and gave her peace through her valiant struggle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) during the last 7 years of her life. She will be dearly missed by so many loved ones for being such a classy and beautiful, sweet and silly, loving and forgiving woman. Glenda loved being with people. She treasured the lasting friendships she made throughout her life, and enjoyed meeting new people everywhere she went. She was a generous and gracious hostess who loved sharing her beautiful home and cooking gourmet meals.
Glenda had an immense passion to be creative, and throughout her life her art was greatly inspired by nature, her faith and the desire to help others see the beauty that surrounds them. She created art from her heart and did it purely to give joy to others. With an obvious theme of love, family and flowers she had a natural talent for painting and quilting, enjoying the versatility and freedom of expression. As her illness progressively made it difficult to manage daily tasks, she continued to paint, and said her art gave her a sense of purpose. She carefully included her own embroidery into each quilt she made, and when her hands would no longer cooperate, she had loving friends to help. For many years she was a very talented floral designer, creating grand designs for homes, events and many weddings. Most recently she discovered a love for ink and alcohol painting and took delight in the vibrant colors that made her paintings full of life and positivity, just as she was.
Glenda is survived by her husband, Mike; her children Jeff and Theresa Deatherage and Mark and Alida Monciardini; her grandchildren Justin Monciardini, Nathan Farrar, Katie Monciardini and Scott Deatherage; Her brother and sisters: Terry and Cindy Sutton, Eileen Mudgett, Ray and Georgia Hamilton; and many other close family members and beloved friends whom she cherished. The family would like to thank and acknowledge her caregiver, April as well as Tina, Marcia and Erika at Klamath Hospice, for their loving care of Glenda.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held for Glenda on Friday, February 1, 1:00 PM at Calvary Chapel, 1201 S. Alameda Ave, Klamath Falls, OR 97603 with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CurePSP at psp.org to help find a cause and cure for PSP, a devastating prime of life neurodegenerative disease. Friends may also visit www.everydayhero.com to honor Glenda Monciardini by helping her cause.