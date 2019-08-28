ALTURAS — The Modoc National Forest has contracted Sun J Livestock to gather approximately 500 wild horses from the Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory beginning Sept. 5, according to a Forest news release. This is the next step in managing the Devil’s Garden Wild Horse Herd toward a thriving ecological balance with the land.
The 2013 Devil’s Garden Plateau Wild Horse Territory Management Plan is found at https://bit.ly/2Jro0Lc. This plan designates an appropriate management level of 206-402 adult wild horses. There are currently an estimated 1,802 adult wild horses on and around the territory.
Wild horse gathers help address impacts on aquatic resources, wildlife, grazing and traditional cultural practices. Reducing the population will allow range and riparian ecological conditions to recover, while also supporting wild horse herd health by reducing competition for limited food, water and habitat.
For information about Devil’s Garden Wild Horses, their territory or how to provide homes for older horses, visit https://go.usa.gov/xQ3r3.
Approximately 300 horses will be kept at the Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals in Alturas, and approximately 200 will be sent to the Litchfield Corrals for placement through BLM processes. For more information on how to adopt from the BLM, email wildhorse@blm.gov or call 866-468-7826.