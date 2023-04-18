Leland Mitts On Dec. 8, 2018, Leland "Papa" Mitts joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the ultimate fishing trip on heaven's lakes and streams.
Leland was born on Feb. 14, 1936, to Clifford and Gungadene Mitts in Woodburn, Ore. He graduated from Molalla High School in 1955 and then joined the Navy. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Leland attended Oregon Institute of Technology, graduating in 1961. He met Rebecca "Becky" Stokley in Klamath Falls and they married on March 18, 1961. Sadly, their first two children, Leila and Deneen, died in infancy. Their son, Bryan, continues to reside in Klamath Falls.
Becky passed away on July 5, 2015. Becky was waiting along with beloved family and pets when Leland arrived in heaven.
Leland met Mary Knapp at church; they were married on March 25, 2018. They enjoyed each other's company, traveling, and the Old-Time Fiddlers until Leland was called home.
HE is survived by his loving wife Mary Knapp-Mitts; his son Bryan; his best fishing pupil Michael Penka; his sister and brother-in-law Levonne and Rick Gano; and his ever-loving lab Maggie.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Leland also enjoyed caring for his yard and growing beautiful flowers. However, in lieu of flowers, it would be more important to Leland to feed the needy by donating to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank in his name.
A memorial service will be held in Klamath Falls First Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, Jan. 5, at 2 p.m. To honor Leland's love of the outdoors, please consider wearing an article of camouflage clothing.