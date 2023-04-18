Leland Mitts On Dec. 8, 2018, Leland "Papa" Mitts joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the ultimate fishing trip on heaven's lakes and streams.

Leland was born on Feb. 14, 1936, to Clifford and Gungadene Mitts in Woodburn, Ore. He graduated from Molalla High School in 1955 and then joined the Navy. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Leland attended Oregon Institute of Technology, graduating in 1961. He met Rebecca "Becky" Stokley in Klamath Falls and they married on March 18, 1961. Sadly, their first two children, Leila and Deneen, died in infancy. Their son, Bryan, continues to reside in Klamath Falls.

