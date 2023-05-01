William (Bill) F Miller William F (Bill) Miller, 79, went home to be with his wife on February 10, 2023. Bill was born January 11, 1944 to William and Virgina Miller in Des Moines Iowa where he was raised and went to East High School. Bill enlisted in the Army in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1964. BIll met the love of his life, Margaret (Peg) Faith, in 1964 and it was love at first sight. They were married in Preston Minnesota. Peg had two sons, Bill Dimmler and Danny Butters. They went on to have 3 more sons, William II, Ronald and Dale. The family moved around before settling in Klamath Falls in 1973. Bill went to work for Sessler, Inc which became Sessler Metals when Charles Kujawski purchased it. The company was owned by Mike Hamilton when Bill retired in 2009 after 35 years in the scrap business. Bill’s wife Peg passed away in 2008. In their 43 years of marriage they especially enjoyed camping and fishing at Topsy Campground where they met good friends George and Wanda Farris and their family. Bill is survived by his sons and daughters in law, Bill and Gloria Miller, Ron and Teresa Miller, Jennifer Miller, all of Klamath Falls, Dale and Meghan Miller of Malin and Bill and Anne Dimmler of Corning Iowa. He will also be missed by 21 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, sister Trudy of Des Moines Iowa plus several nieces, nephews, brother and sisters in law in Iowa, Minnesota and Oregon. Bill had a saying for life “I was not put on this earth to win a popularity contest, if you like me fine, if not oh well”.
Peggy I have waited years for this time to come. I have loved you all this time, now I am ready to be with you again.