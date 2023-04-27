Catherine Seus Mickelsen Catherine Clark was born in Bakersfield to Jim and Billie Clark in the Fall of '46. She grew up singing and while attending Bakersfield College enjoyed being a member of and serving as correspondent during a singing tour of Europe with her college choir. The trip was highlighted by winning the International Musial Eisteddfod, in Llangollen, Wales, singing for the Pope and singing for President Johnson in the Rose Garden. She graduated from Northwestern University and started her career teaching music in San Diego. In 1972 she married Monte Seus and built a life on the Seus Family Farm in Tulelake, where they lived together for 34 years and raised their three children.
Cathy embraced farm life, gardening, cooking, and invested deeply in her community, church life and her children. She continued to share her beautiful voice in church choirs, the Klamath Chorale and throughout their family home. Cathy was very faith filled as a member of the Holy Cross Parish and St. Pius X parishes, and was involved in the Altar Society, Choir and served as a Eucharistic Minister including to the home bound.
In 2014 she met Mark Mickelsen and in 2016 they married. They enjoyed a love filled life together, traveling when they could but also engaged in their Klamath Falls community. She sang, played bridge, was a part of the AU Chapter of PEO and enjoyed their faith community at St. Pius X.
Cathy will be celebrated on Monday, May 1 at St. Pius X church in Klamath, Falls beginning with a rosary at 10:30 a.m., followed by mass, a lunch reception, and inurnment at Mt. Calvary.
She is survived by her loving husband Mark, her children Scott (Sara), Katie (Marty), and Megan (Kevin), her 9 grandchildren: Kaelen, Spencer, Patrick, Andrew, Julia, Emma, Lauren, Emi and Charlotte, her siblings Jim, Mike, and Colleen. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Patrick.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Klamath Hospice at www.klamathhospice.org, 4745 S 6th St, Klamath Falls, OR 97603 or St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave, Klamath Falls, OR 97603.