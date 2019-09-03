MEXICO CITY — For years, Mexican newspapers have carried chilling tales of mothers searching for their missing children and discovering hidden graves. Now, for the first time, the federal government has disclosed the number of clandestine sites where those who have been disappeared in Mexico’s raging narco-violence have turned up.
Nearly 5,000 bodies have been discovered in more than 3,000 graves since late 2006, said Karla Quintana, the head of the government’s National Search Commission.
That’s well above previous estimates by academics and journalists. Quinto Elemento Lab, a Mexican investigative journalism organization, published a report last November identifying 1,978 graves.
Quintana said 3,024 informal graves contained 4,874 bodies — and thousands of bone fragments.
At least 40,000 people have disappeared in Mexico since 2006. Officials believe the majority were victims of organized-crime groups. But in many cases, local or state authorities might have been complicit.
Until recently, most of the search was carried out by relatives of the victims, who have banded together in groups to dig in barren desert plains and on forest-covered hills. They have complained for years that the government has ignored their requests for help.
Now, the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in December, is scaling up the effort to find the missing.
The number of disappeared rose sharply starting during the administration of President Felipe Calderón. Calderón, who served from 2006 to 2012, launched a U.S.-backed offensive against increasingly powerful drug gangs. The military was deployed to fight criminal groups, and killings soared.
Violence eventually declined, but in 2017 began to spike again, and is now reaching historic levels.
One reason for that is the splintering of once-mighty cartels into warring factions, analysts say. Another is the disruption of corrupt political deals that once protected traffickers, as Mexico’s longtime one-party rule has been replaced by electoral competition.The graves varied in size: Some contained only a few bodies; others held dozens. Five hundred and twenty-two have been discovered in the past nine months alone.
The clandestine graves aren’t the only places where the bodies of the missing have ended up. State medical examiners’ offices have been deluged with corpses as violence has escalated in recent years. Authorities suspect thousands of the bodies were simply buried in mass graves, without identification.
Mexican authorities announced Friday that they were planning to invite a U.N. commission that investigates disappearances to visit the country, after years of preventing them from doing so.