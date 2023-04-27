For more than 20 years, Stefan Savides has delegated the delivery of his scrupulous sculptures to the nationwide FedEx corporation.
Last September, after sending six of his bronze renderings of birds, Savides was dismayed to discover the shipment was lost in transit.
Weighing roughly 80 pounds, Savides’ said the contents of the package are estimated to be worth over $9,000.
The portly parcel was on its way to the Brinton Museum in Big Horn, Wyo., where the works were to be included in an artist in residence show.
Having paid to insure the package at market value, the artist filed multiple claims with FedEx.
“They denied the claim, at one point, because they said I hadn’t proven the value of the artwork,” Savides said. “Then, they denied the claim because I hadn’t proven to them that the shipment was lost.”
Savides said a third attempt was denied because FedEx claimed that he “should have sued the company where he had dropped off the package,” referring to the Klamath Falls Staples on Washburn Way, an approved FedEx package drop-off location.**
According to the FedEx Service Guide, the company is not liable for lost or damaged shipments received via drop-off locations.
However, shipping updates revealed that FedEx had collected the cargo and successfully transported it to Portland – but the updates stopped there, and the aviary artwork disappeared.
After two months and multiple denied claims, Savides said he received a check from the company in the mail.
“They actually sent me $1,000,” Savides said, “with no explanation.”
“And so, I sent the check back and said ‘if you guys don’t want to really address this, we’ll see what the court system has to say,’” Savides said.
Savides filed a notice of small claim on Jan. 2, according to Klamath County Circuit Court records.
“I have followed the instructions of numerous FedEx claims agents to no avail,” Savides wrote in his claim.
To cover lost income, filing costs and the cost of his travels to Wyoming for the unsuccessful unveiling, Savides filed for a total claim of $10,152.
“I had very little enthusiasm as to whether I would prevail against the behemoth,” Savides said.
In court, FedEx representatives argued that the company had paid the maximum amount shipping insurance contracts allowed.
Savides argued that when he filled out the agreement, he was asked for the total value of the contents of the package in order to determine the cost of insurance.
Receipts submitted to the court show that he had paid a $300 insurance fee for the shipment, just as he had done for all of his shipments for the past 20 years.
Presiding Judge Stephen Hedlund reviewed a copy of the FedEx Service Guide in search of the clause which negated Savides’ right to full reimbursement.
“I did sign a contract,” Savides said. “The problem is that FedEx also claimed in some of their evidence that [their terms and conditions] are ‘very easy.’”
Savides said Hedlund attempted to find the fine print for himself and agreed that it was “convoluted and not easy.”
“And so, while I did sign a contract, their wording is deceptive, and for that reason, the judge said, ‘I think both parties need to be responsible for this.’”
Requests for comments from FedEx representatives did not receive a response.
On April 14, the court awarded Savides a total of $3,287 to be paid by FedEx. The artist said he has not yet received those funds.
Although it was not “monetarily worth it,” Savides said he was satisfied that FedEx was held accountable.