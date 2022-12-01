If you’re metal and you know it, bang your head at this week’s upcoming metal-o-mania concert here in Klamath Falls.
At 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, a menagerie of monstrous musicians will be living it up at the “Death Do Us Part” tour date, set to take place at Club Why Not Live Entertainment, with the famed Sleep Signals serving as the headliner group.
Originally based out of Minneapolis, lead singer Robert Cosgrove said he has since relocated to Redmond. Aside from one member down in Arizona, the rest of the current members are based in the Central Oregon region.
Cosgrove, lead singer for Sleep Signals, said the group is amped to play for the Klamath crowd.
The Klamath concert is one of many on the prolific Sleep Signals tour “Death Do Us Part” which consists of 11 shows in a 12-day period.
The band took a critical hit when a semi struck its tour bus. The crash hospitalized one bandmate for a brief stint and destroyed nearly all of their equipment.
“So, we’ve been living on credit cards,” Cosgrove laughed.
Though the band suffered significant collateral damages, they’ve managed to keep spirits high and have planned for a “big year” ahead with numerous radio shows and tour dates in the works.
Joining Sleep Signals will be another Pacific Northwestern group known as Quor.
Quor, described as a hardcore metal band, is performing with Sleep Signals for all of the shows on the “Death Do Us Part” tour.
Also among this metallurgic militia will be a few hometown bands, including Owls & Aliens as well as Phenom.
Tickets to the show can be purchased online for $12 (plus fees) on the official Eventbrite page, or by contacting the local band Phenom directly through the Facebook page of any of the band members: Jesper Wartooth Curran or Hank Škoflanc. Tickets purchased at the door will cost $18.