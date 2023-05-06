Donald CalvinMesner

Donald Calvin Mesner Donald (Don) Calvin Mesner passed away on April 27, 2023 at the age of 91. He died peacefully after entering hospice care for a short period of time. He will be deeply missed by his loving family.

Don was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon on May 13, 1931 to Violet Emma (Biwer) and Harry Calvin Mesner. Don was raised in Big Lakes Box Company logging camps until 5th grade when his family moved to Klamath Falls. Don graduated from Klamath Union High in 1949 and went on to attend Oregon State (College) University where graduated in 1954 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He married his college sweetheart, Marilyn (Lyn) Perkins, also of Klamath Falls during his last term of college and entered Army Artillery at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. They welcomed their daughter, Gayle, before Don left the military as a 1st Lieutenant in March 1956 and eventually relocated to Canoga Park, California where they soon welcomed their son, Dean.

