It had been awhile since a boys team from Lost River High had lost a game.
Nov. 1, to be exact.
That’s when the combined Lost River/Bonanza boys soccer team was defeated in the second round of the Class 3A/2A/1A state playoffs.
The football team, of course, went on to win the Class 1A 8-man state title.
That the boys basketball team won its first 10 games of the season and reached No. 5 in the state coaches’ poll was remarkable because seven of its 10 players were members of the football team.
That meant the Raiders got all of a “practice and a half” before their first basketball game, coach Brad Johnson said.
The Raiders won all of their non-league games by double-digit margins entering Thursday night’s showndown with rival Bonanza in the Mountain Valley League opener for both schools.
The game was tight throughout—neither team led by more than three points following the first three quarters—with Bonanza’s W.D. Kness scoring on a driving layup in the final 30 seconds to give the visiting Antlers a 46-44 victory.
“The rivalry is nice, but Lost River is a top-10 team and our first league game,” Bonanza coach Campbell Kness said. “Those are the most important things about this game.
Kness scored a game-high 17 points for the Antlers (6-5 overall) and Allen Hill added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Nathan Dalton led Lost River with 12 points.
“It was the first real close game we’ve played. The first time our starters had to play in the fourth quarter,” Johnson said. “That was a fun one. It’s such a good rivalry. When those games are close, it’s fun for the communities. I wish the outcome was different, but ...”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Bonanza and Lost River girls also opened Mountain Valley League play Thursday night, with the Antlers prevailing 45-29.
Kshalee Thomas led Bonanza (7-5 overall) with 15 points and Jada Gallagher scored 10.
McKenzie Dalton led the Raiders (3-8) with nine points, but their fourth-quarter rally came up short.
Bonanza snapped a two-game losing streak.
“We struggled the last couple of games after the Christmas break,” Antlers coach Ray Struve said. “But we were back to playing our brand of basketball.”
Struve praised the play of point guard Ellie Huffman, who scored only two points but had three assists and four steals against just one turnover.
IN THE POLLS
The Henley boys basketball team remained No. 8 in this week’s Class 4A state coaches’ poll.
The Hornets (5-5 overall) are scheduled to open Skyline Conference play Friday night when they play host to Hidden Valley.
The Henley girls (7-6) moved up from ninth to fifth in this week’s coaches’ poll.
Lakeview (7-2) jumped from sixth to fifth in the Class 3A girls poll.
ON THE MAT
OregonWrestling.net came out with their first rankings of the season this week.
Henley’s Dylan Clark, a junior who is 14-0 this season, was No. 1 at 120 pounds in Class 4A.
The Hornets had six more wrestlers in the rankings, with Ryan Douglas No. 9 at 106, Kyle Nichols third at 126, Riley Ore ninth at 132, Esfefan Muneton sixth at 170, Cooper Groh ninth at 182 and Matthew McCoy fourth at 220.
Mazama had four wrestlers ranked, with Treyce Horton No. 3 at 138, Juan Rodriguez eighth at 145, Tyson Van Gastel fourth at 195 and Brenden Solus ninth at 285.
Klamath Union’s Indrani Espinoza was No. 6 at 220.
Six Lakeview wrestlers were erroneously ranked in Class 2A, though the Honkers have moved up to Class 3A this season. They were: Steven Stogsdill, third at 126; Brayson Granger and Redden Lym, fourth and ninth, respectively, at 145; Rale Harmon, ninth at 169; Jayden Schulte, 10th at 195 and Wyatt Julian, 10th at 285.
Also among the 2A wrestlers in the rankings were Gilchrist’s Bradley Beck (ninth at 120); Bonanza’s Agustin Cisneros (10th at 126) and North Lake’s Wyatt Hufford (10th at 220).