After many years of litigating Donald Trump’s alleged crimes in the press, we now have the first indictment of a former president in U.S. history. If you look past the partisan rancor surrounding the charges, there is overwhelming evidence that Trump has committed various crimes in New York and elsewhere.

The fact that no one is above the law — not even a former president — should bring the country together, not drive it apart. The belief that our system of justice can work and that democracy still functions as intended should be a unifying principle at a time of doubt.

Lisa Gilbert is the executive vice president of Public Citizen. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

