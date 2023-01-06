Hi there, Kelley Minty, your Klamath County Commissioner.
This is my third term in service to you and a new chapter.
I want to work with you to get things done.
I am here to listen to you. If you understand some of my core beliefs, and my focus on truly serving you, you’ll get excited about where we are headed.
I believe in supporting a culture of YES in Government. That means yes to new ideas, taking risks, and trusting people to do their best. Together we are stronger, together we can do anything. We will no longer say, “but that is the way we’ve always done it.”
We create our own opportunities.
Klamath County is poised to become an energy powerhouse. Currently, our economic development team at KCEDA has seven utility scale clean energy developments in their project portfolio. The total potential investment on these projects in a whopping $2.15 billion, with a B, in prospective capital investment and would account for 174 jobs. Additionally, our unique geothermal resources are still mostly untapped.
Our energy future is secure.
Klamath County is gearing up for a building boom. Klamath Community College is focused on apprentice and trade skills degree programs. Eagle Ridge High, and other local schools, are powering forward on teaching trades to our next generation. We are ripe for smart and innovative housing development and can lead the way since we are smaller and nimbler.
The American Dream lives right here.
We are becoming a leader in technological advances, boasting the state’s only polytechnic university in our backyard. There are some incredible things happening at Oregon Tech, not the least of which is the first Boeing Lab in the state of Oregon, that is on Oregon’s Tech’s campus. Can you imagine the type of ways technology can bolster some of our more traditional economic drivers like agriculture and medicine? Possibilities await us!
Let’s come together, work together and thrive together.
Together, we soar.
