As a sophomore at Oregon Institute of Technology majoring in mechanical engineering, I can tell you firsthand that our public universities are doing incredible work when it comes to research and innovation, which is why I recently took time out of my busy engineering coursework to urge the legislature to fund the Public University Support Fund — the bucket of money from the state that goes directly to Oregon’s seven public universities — at $1.05 billion.

Growing up in Gladstone, I knew I wanted to go into the aerospace industry. I’m interested in working for Boeing on the commercial side, and I’ve also thought about working in the public sector in defense.

