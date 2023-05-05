As a sophomore at Oregon Institute of Technology majoring in mechanical engineering, I can tell you firsthand that our public universities are doing incredible work when it comes to research and innovation, which is why I recently took time out of my busy engineering coursework to urge the legislature to fund the Public University Support Fund — the bucket of money from the state that goes directly to Oregon’s seven public universities — at $1.05 billion.
Growing up in Gladstone, I knew I wanted to go into the aerospace industry. I’m interested in working for Boeing on the commercial side, and I’ve also thought about working in the public sector in defense.
Oregon Tech has strong connections with business and industry, and I hope to take advantage of those connections to someday have a career in that field. Our public universities offer incredible opportunities, like internships, externships, and apprenticeships with companies like Boeing.
As an engineering student, hands-on learning experiences are extremely important to my success. I am currently working with a professor at Oregon Tech on what we call the Crack Catcher AI project, which won an award from the U.S. Department of Energy. This was an opportunity for me to do research on an important issue that will ultimately conserve resources for business and industry and help speed Oregon’s transition to renewable energy.
All students deserve opportunities like this one, which is why I hope the legislature will also make transformative investments in student financial aid. I recently learned that Oregon ranks near the bottom of states in the country for per-student funding of student financial aid. This leaves the students with the most need in Oregon behind. My professors at Oregon Tech have stressed the importance of diverse thought and opinions in research. We will never truly have a diverse workforce of highly skilled workers without additional investments in student aid.
My classmates and professors are doing incredible work at Oregon Tech. I hope that when the legislature is finished this summer, they will make time to come visit our campus, meet with our students, and see the renewable energy projects we are working on. You never know what research might lead to our energy independence.
As the Legislature is putting together their budgets for the next couple years, I hope they will support investments that move our state forward, like funding for public universities; student aid; and our state programs, like the Oregon Renewable Energy Center. Science, research, and renewable energy can’t advocate for itself — that’s why I’m asking for the legislature to consider funding it this session.