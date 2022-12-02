From the start, when the proposal to mount a fighter jet in Veterans Park broke in the newspaper, a group of citizens wrote letters to the editor and gave testimony to the Klamath Falls City Council.
The citizens felt: 1, the project should not be funded by COVID-19 relief money in the face of great human need; 2, the character of the park would be radically altered by the intrusion of a fighter jet, when the veterans memorialized there served in all the branches, not just the air guard; and 3, the project was developed and approved “darkly,” without transparency.
Those of us who addressed the City Council requested, quite reasonably, that the process be slowed down and that a full and open public hearing be held in the interest of transparency.
Trish Seiler presented an alternative project rooted in eco-tourism, fully compatible with the peaceful atmosphere of the park. The council appeared to hear us, and voted unanimously to postpone consideration of the project until January 2023, when a full council would be seated, and therefore be more representative of the community.
At a later joint work session of City Council and County Commissioners, Commissioner Dave Henslee offered a compromise solution, which was well-received by both bodies. That is, to mount the jet at the Klamath County Fairgrounds instead of the park. A subcommittee consisting of Henslee and council member Phil Studenberg, was (by unanimous agreement) assigned to look into the details of the relocation.
This seemed a workable compromise, though the question of misuse of COVID relief money had been left off the table. Also unmentioned is the problem of failure of due process. In late July, one of us had an email exchange with city administration that went like this:
Q: Do you have set criteria for allocating COVID relief funds and how were these criteria applied to the jet project?
A: “There is an administrative policy for (COVID) grant applications, but the (jet) project hasn’t applied for grant funding.”
Q: “Was the F-15 project vetted according to application criteria?”
A: “It would be vetted with any other applications for funding assistance. The city has not applied for grant funding, but will consider outside funding sources, if available.”
These answers are false because $300,000 had already been approved by the City Council and a “Memorandum of Understanding” (MOU) for a matching amount had been sent to the County Commissioners before the jet project had been vetted. In fact, design work had begun months before, costing tens of thousands of dollars.
A design presentation had been made to the County Commissioners back in April 2022, and digital images of the finished project are available for view at City Hall.
Clearly, vetting criteria had been dispensed with. Beyond that, if we are to believe the answers provided above, the city must submit a grant application to itself and objectively vet its own proposal.
Another procedural pothole is the Sept. 6 vote to postpone the jet project until January. At the Oct. 17 meeting, the council ignored their earlier decision and passed a motion to waive contract rules so that the project could go ahead.
The whole process is fraught with problems. The council should slow the process down, have a meaningful public forum on the issues involved. The council should justify the exceptional criteria used for approving the jet project. The community has a right to know why the council chose to spend COVID relief money for a static jet display when there is so much obvious human need.
Co-signed,
Madeleine Blake, Seth Gebauer, Eric Horn, Terri Horn, Art Knight, Jean Knight, Christina Pasillas, Darla Silling, Griffin Toffler, Barbara Turk, Lou Turk, Linda Warner, Chuck Wells, Sally Wells and Maggie Wood