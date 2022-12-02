From the start, when the proposal to mount a fighter jet in Veterans Park broke in the newspaper, a group of citizens wrote letters to the editor and gave testimony to the Klamath Falls City Council.

The citizens felt: 1, the project should not be funded by COVID-19 relief money in the face of great human need; 2, the character of the park would be radically altered by the intrusion of a fighter jet, when the veterans memorialized there served in all the branches, not just the air guard; and 3, the project was developed and approved “darkly,” without transparency.


Tags

Recommended for you