A celebration honoring the signing of the 19th Amendment of the United States’ Constitution will take place at the Ross Ragland Theater on Sunday, Feb. 9, coordinated by the League of Women Voters of Klamath County, according to a news release.
Dubbed “Your Voice. Your Vote.”, the event is in recognition of the 1920 signing of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote across the country. While some states had approved women’s right to vote prior to the national amendment, the territory of Wyoming being the first back in 1869, it would take the 19th Amendment, signed into law on Feb. 9, 1920, to begin the march towards equality. Oregon would grant women the right to vote in 1912, but in 21 states the passage of the 19th Amendment marked the first time American women earned the right of citizenship to vote.
The event will feature guest speakers including Klamath Community College President Roberto Gutierrez, Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall, Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty-Morris, and Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Director Heather Tramp. It will also feature several short films and refreshments. The lobby of the Ross Ragland will include voter registration tables, and cookbook and shirt sales.
Also slated to perform are the Linkville Players, who will take the stage for a skit titled “By Faith and Daring” – a re-enactment of the conditions endured on picket lines for women struggling to earn the right to vote.
Attendees at the event are encouraged to dress for the occasion in early 1900s garb to add to the atmosphere.
Event organizers request a $10 donation at the door, with doors opening at 1:15 p.m. and the event to begin at 2 p.m. The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 218 N. 7th St., Klamath Falls. For more information contact the Ross Ragland Theater at 541-884-5483.