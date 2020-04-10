Originally scheduled as an annual community event at Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls on May 9, part of a global celebration recognizing migratory bird species. Now, like many events, World Migratory Bird Day is instead going online amid COVID-19 lockdowns.
Coordinated by the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and community partners are instead putting together a free online event filled with family activities intended to teach students “how birds connect our world,” April 9 – May 9 on www.klamathwmbd.org.
Local partners in conservation, Klamath Wingwatchers, Badger Run Wildlife Rehab, Klamath Basin Audubon Society, and more, are presenting engaging activities for children in grades K-12. Cornell Ornithology Lab offers bird videos. Find crafts like origami, live bird videos, music, Klamath County Library story time, and more. Content will be updated weekly.
Children’s artwork is also being sought for an online art showcase surrounding the theme of “why birds are important to you.” Students in the Klamath Basin grades K-12 are eligible to submit artwork ranging from sculpture and poems to photography, paintings, jewelry, stories and songs. Entries need to be submitted no later than May 3 to kfallsimbd@gmail.com. Students should include their name, title of artwork, school name, and grade level.
For more information visit www.klamathwmbd.org or www.facebook/com/KlamathWMBD.