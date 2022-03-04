Members of the Klamath Art Association invite you to the January exhibit showcasing the art of Jan Villarreal. The imaginative and multi-colored exhibit will begin on Sunday, March 6 and end on Sunday, March 27.
Villarreal moved to Klamath Falls two months ago from Lincoln, Ill. Her work has sold paintings to people from all over the United States, including New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Iowa, Florida, Oregon, Wisconsin and California.
Villarreal’s medium is oil, although occasionally she uses acrylic. Villarreal is a self-taught artist who intends to keep growing and learning. Her subjects vary from landscape, animals, abstract, some portraiture, fantasy, and what she calls “funky critters” also included painting murals on fences, walls in businesses and homes, and tole and decorative art on furniture. Villarreal created “funky critters” during COVID to make people smile in such serious times and have greeting cards made from these subjects which are currently sold at gift shops.
Villarreal’s goal in painting is to create something for people to enjoy.
“Painting is what I love to do and each time I sell a piece of art, I am excited and grateful that someone loves my work. Every piece of art I do holds a portion of my heart in it,” she said. “I will continue to paint until I no longer can lift a brush.”
The Klamath Art Gallery is located on historic Maple Park at 120 Riverside Drive, at the south end of the Link River “birding trail.”
Normal gallery hours of operation are Thursday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m., and closed the last week of each month for exhibit changeouts. For additional information, call 541-883-1833 during open hours, visit klamathartassociation.org or email klamathartassoc@aol.com.