A winter star party hosted by the Klamath County Museum will take place Friday evening, after being delayed a week due to cloudy conditions obscuring Klamath’s pristine evening skies, according to a news release.
In the event of cloudy skies on Friday, Feb. 21, alternative dates for the event are Feb. 22, March 13 or 14.
“If need be, we’ll reschedule again until we hit it right,” said Klamath County Museum manager Todd Kepple.
The free event will include family activities starting at 5 p.m., with stargazing running from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The star party will be held at Sukraw Farms, 1800 Lower Klamath Lake Road. To reach the site, turn from Cross Road onto Lower Klamath Lake Road, and drive four miles. Signs will mark the site.
The museum will provide a warming station with hot chocolate inside a hay barn at the farm. Telescopes will be provided by amateur astronomers from the Klamath Basin. Family activities will be geared for children in elementary grades.
Key objects to be viewed after dark include the planet Venus, the Orion nebula, and the Andromeda galaxy. Participants should dress for cold nighttime air, and bring binoculars and lawn chairs.
Anyone who would like to request help with setting up their personal telescope is welcome to come at 5 p.m. to receive assistance.
Following are other astronomy events planned by the museum this year:
n Conjunction of Mercury and Venus, May 23.
n Perseid meteor shower, Aug. 11.
n Jupiter, Saturn and Mars visible, Oct. 17.
For more information contact the museum at 541-882-1000.