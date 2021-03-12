Klamath County Libraries is offering online all-ages Bingo for the month of March, offering free books as prizes. Join Klamath Libraries on Saturday, March 13 at 3 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.
Sign up once at klamathlibrary.org/bingo to receive an invite link to use for both Bingo events. Bingo cards can be picked up at the Reference desk at the downtown Klamath County Library, or at other library branch locations the week of each bingo session.
Every bingo will win a “Book Buck,” good for $1 at The Bookie Joint bookstore located in the downtown Klamath County Library at 126 S. 3rd St. Win or lose, every player can also return their bingo card to be entered in a drawing for a bingo grand prize.
For more information or for help signing up, contact Denae at 541-882-8894 ext. 22, or email dnemanic@klamathlibrary.org.