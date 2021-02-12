One of the Klamath County Library’s favorite yearly events is heading online.
Join the library for All-Ages Bingo on Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., and the second Saturday and fourth Wednesday of each month through March.
Sign up once at klamathlibrary.org/bingo and get an invite link that you can use for every bingo event. Bingo cards can be picked up at the reference desk at the downtown Klamath County Library, or at the desk of your favorite library branch location, the week of each bingo session.
Every bingo will win a “Book Buck,” good for $1 at The Bookie Joint bookstore located in the downtown Klamath County Library at 126 S. 3rd St. Win or lose, every player can also return their bingo card to be entered in a drawing in March for a bingo grand prize.
For more information or for help signing up, contact Denae at (541)882-8894 ext. 22 or email dnemanic@klamathlibrary.org.