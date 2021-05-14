A murder mystery play based on old timey radio melodramas originally slated for early May has been moved to mid-June at the Ross Ragland Theater, due to delays prompted by Klamath County’s brief foray into extreme level COVID-19 crowd restrictions in May.
Originally scheduled for the first week of May, “Whirlpool: A Ragland Radio Mystery” has been rescheduled for June 18-20. The Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m., followed by a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on June 20.
“Whirlpool” is a comedy-mystery on-stage performance, a loving homage to the old-time behind-the-scenes process to create classic programs when radio was king. Adapted from the Whistler Radio Show, the play comes complete with voice actors, sound effects, live commercials, songs, and some laughs along the way. The performance offers an inside glimpse into the ways that classic radio created fantasy through sound only, with actors on stage recreating the style of the pre-television era and provide some theatrical twists and turns.
“Whirlpool” is directed by Charles Massie alongside assistant director McKenna Fritz. The play was adapted for the stage by Dan Neubauer and Peter Lawson. Performers include Rachel Hoffman, Rick Ball, Dan Neubauer, Emily Pace, Peter Lawson, Faye Crenshaw, Pam Davenport, and some surprise guests. Dan Crenshaw serves as musical director.
Tickets for “Whirlpool” are available in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours at 541-884-LIVE (5483) or online at ww.rrtheater.org. For more information visit www.rrtheater.org/whirlpool/.