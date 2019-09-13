Family matters are what matters in “Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder to be performed by the Linkville Players starting at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday in the Linkville Playhouse.
Tickets are from $11 to $14. A complimentary champagne and hors d’oeuvres reception will be held for ticket holders at 6:30 p.m. today only. There will be additional performances the next three weekends.
n Seventh Annual Klamath Independent Film Festival in the Ross Ragland Theater and the Pelican Cinemas today through Sunday. Includes live music by Bill Palmer from 5 to 7 p.m. today in the Ross Ragland Theater.