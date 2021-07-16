A two-day music fest dubbed the ‘We the People Music Festival’ will rock Steen Sports Park with all-day concerts July 16-17 at Steen Sports Park, according to a Klamath Freedom Foundation news release.
The concert series welcomes a multitude of Oregon acts and local favorites at the baseball complex of Steen Sports Park for outdoor performances. Artists slated to perform on Friday, July 16 include Hecktic Week, Second Hand Sage, The Gin & Tonic Band, Nephilim, and Living Loving Led – a Led Zeppelin tribute act. The Saturday, July 17 lineup includes DJ Rich, Autopilot Miscreants, No Bad Days, McRogers’ Neighborhood, and Eugene-based Jet Harris and his Hot Rod Hellcats.
Gates open on Friday at 12 p.m., with music continuing until 9 p.m. both days. Gates open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. Tickets are $15 for a day or $25 for both days for adults (18 and older), $10 or $15 for young adults (13-17), and kids 12 and under are free.
The event is one of several summertime events planned by the Klamath Freedom Celebration, including parades and community events, to benefit cancer research and veterans’ causes.
Steen Sports Park is located at 4500 Foothills Blvd. in Klamath Falls. For more information visit www.klamathfc.org.