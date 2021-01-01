Klamath Art Gallery will premiere a new exhibit featuring the photography of Gregg Waterman starting on Sunday, Jan. 3, according to a news release.
Since the Gallery is limited on space, social distancing will be observed and visitors must wear masks. The exhibit will continue through Sunday, Jan. 31. The photographic exhibit is a visual celebration of the areas around Klamath Falls, from right in town to several hours away.
Waterman grew up in Casper, Wyo. As a young boy and a teenager, he spent a great deal of time outside with his father, fishing and backpacking. When he left home for college, Waterman learned to rock climb and took up backcountry skiing. Often, he would carry a camera to document adventures with friends. After marrying his wife Vivian, he continued to spend time in nature with her and their friends, eventually adding mountain biking to their growing list of activities.
After stints in Laramie, Wyo., Las Cruces, N.M., and Grand Junction, Colo., in 1999 the Waterman’s moved to Klamath Falls when Gregg was hired by Oregon Tech to teach math. Vivian taught special education at Ponderosa Junior High, then Tulelake High School. Gregg quit photographing while in graduate school, but started photographing again after moving to Klamath Falls, now taking occasional outings purely to photograph.
Around 2008 Waterman bought a large format film camera and did black and white photography almost exclusively for the next six or seven years. He eventually got back to color photography using a digital camera, which is more practical for color work. He found that his approach had changed dramatically from what he had done previously when photographing in color, focusing on smaller scenes, often with no sky. He has developed a personal vision, leading to a unified body of work in a distinctive style, whether photographing agricultural architecture or bits of nature.
¬The Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Dr., across from the Favell Museum. Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 12-4 p.m. Admission is always free. For additional information phone 541-883-1833 or visit http://klamathartgallery.blogspot.com.